Trump Touts Environmental Achievements in DC’s Torrential Rain
July 9, 2019 04:10 AM
Trump Touts Environmental Achievements in DC's Torrential Rain
Pushing back against criticisms of his administration's rollbacks of environmental protections, U.S. President Donald Trump touted America's "clean air and water" in a speech from the White House Monday. But experts and activists say Trump's policies, including pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, have undercut the country’s environmental record and leadership. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.