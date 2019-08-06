Trump Urges End to Bigotry in Wake of Mass Shootings
August 6, 2019 05:40 AM
President Donald Trump urged Americans to condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy Monday in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. But opposition Democrats continue to complain that some of the president’s past rhetoric on race and immigration has inflamed passions and divided the country. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president’s reaction to the latest gun violence from Washington.