Trump: US 'Hitting the Enemy' in Afghanistan Harder After Canceled Talks

September 12, 2019 05:22 AM
On the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States, President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "hitting the enemy" in Afghanistan harder than ever before. This just days after he announced he had canceled peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Some lawmakers and experts say Trump should be giving  greater priority to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani than the militants. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the State Department.
 

