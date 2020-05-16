Trump: Vaccine or No Vaccine, We’re Back
May 16, 2020 12:04 AM
President Donald Trump unveiled “Operation Warp Speed,” an initiative aimed at developing a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, although he vowed the country would reopen with or without one. This week the Trump administration also laid out plans to expand an initiative to ensure the United States does not run out of critical medical supplies. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports.