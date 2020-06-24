Trump Visits Battleground State Arizona to Tout Immigration
June 24, 2020 01:21 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump was at the southwestern state of Arizona Tuesday to inspect the border wall with Mexico and deliver a campaign speech to highlight his achievements on immigration. This week, his administration is suspending certain temporary work visas for foreigners, saying it would ease the economic impact of the pandemic. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.