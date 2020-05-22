US Politics

Trump Visits Battleground State Michigan

May 22, 2020 12:39 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan on Thursday to visit an auto plant that has been making medical supplies during the pandemic. This is Trump’s third visit to a battleground state this month, where he hopes to drum up support ahead of the November election. But as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, his Michigan trip is politically fraught, following his clash with the state’s Democratic governor.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
Patsy Widakuswara
