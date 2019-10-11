US Politics

Trump's Defiance on Impeachment Tests the Constitution

October 11, 2019 03:48 AM
President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are in a constitutional standoff over the issue of impeachment. The White House is refusing to furnish witnesses and documents demanded by Democrats for their impeachment inquiry focused on Trump's phone conversation with the president of Ukraine. The clash between the executive and legislative branches is raising fundamental questions about the power of the presidency, the balance of powers under the U.S. Constitution and the state of American democracy.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
 

Jim Malone
Jim Malone
