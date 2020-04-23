Immigration

Trump’s Green Card Suspension Contains Many Exceptions

April 23, 2020 01:14 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday suspending for 60 days the issuance of permanent residency status, also known as green cards. He described it as an effort to protect American workers’ jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. While Trump said the order is “powerful,” as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, the action contains a wide series of exceptions and may only affect a small number of people. 

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
