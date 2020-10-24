2020 USA Votes

Trump’s Hardline China and Cuba Polices Could Sway Voters in Key States

October 24, 2020 02:40 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 16 MB
720p | 36 MB
1080p | 70 MB
Original | 190 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Foreign policy issues have not been a major focus of the U.S. presidential campaign, which has largely centered on the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic recession. However, as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, President Donald Trump’s hardline stances against China and Cuba could help him in key swing states he needs to win the Nov. 3 election.

Produced by: Brian Padden

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 04:23 PM
Armless Pakistani Snooker Player Masters Game with Only His Mouth
Armless Pakistani Snooker Player Masters Game with Only His Mouth
Sat, 10/24/2020 - 02:41 AM
A Pakistani Woman's Mission to Eradicate Polio
A Pakistani Woman's Mission to Eradicate Polio
Sat, 10/24/2020 - 02:42 AM
Bilingual Virtual Festival Features American, Russian Playwrights
Virtual Festival Features Works by Russian & American Playwrights      
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 03:13 PM
Politics and Religion
Politics and Religion (VOA Connect Episode 145)
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 03:12 PM
Chinese Americans Speak
Chinese Americans Speak