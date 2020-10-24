Trump’s Hardline China and Cuba Polices Could Sway Voters in Key States
October 24, 2020 02:40 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Foreign policy issues have not been a major focus of the U.S. presidential campaign, which has largely centered on the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic recession. However, as VOA’s Brian Padden reports, President Donald Trump’s hardline stances against China and Cuba could help him in key swing states he needs to win the Nov. 3 election.
Produced by: Brian Padden