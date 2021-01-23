USA

Trump’s Impeachment Article Heads to Senate

January 23, 2021 12:17 AM
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to send an article of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, accusing the former president of inciting an insurrection during the Jan. 6 mob storming of the Capitol. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story on why Democrats are still keen to pursue impeachment even with Trump no longer in power.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
