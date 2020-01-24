Trump Impeachment

Trump's Lawyers Prepare to Mount Defense in Senate Impeachment Trial

January 24, 2020 10:56 PM
Democrats have concluded three days of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump, setting the stage for the president’s lawyers to present their case in the days ahead. As VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, House impeachment managers painstakingly argued for Trump’s conviction and removal from office, but Senate Republicans, who control the chamber, are mostly united in their defense of the president.

Michael Bowman
