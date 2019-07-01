East Asia Pacific

Trump's Meeting With North Korean Leader Meets With Contradictions

July 1, 2019 02:26 AM
Trump's Meeting With North Korean Leader Meets With Contradictions video player.
The third meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has drawn praise as well as criticism.  Critics say Trump is showering attention on a dictator without getting any concessions on the North Korean nuclear development, while others see it as a ray of hope for a permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

