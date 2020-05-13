Trump’s Reluctance on Masks Reflects Coronavirus Culture War
May 13, 2020 04:52 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
U.S. President Donald Trump has avoided wearing masks, despite his administration recently directing White House staff to wear them, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For Americans, the decision to mask or not to mask has become a political statement in a brewing coronavirus culture war. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.