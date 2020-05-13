COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump’s Reluctance on Masks Reflects Coronavirus Culture War

May 13, 2020 04:52 AM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

U.S. President Donald Trump has avoided wearing masks, despite his administration recently directing White House staff to wear them, in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For Americans, the decision to mask or not to mask has become a political statement in a brewing coronavirus culture war. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
Latest Episodes
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 04:44
Tanzanian Government’s Critics say COVID-19 Handling Lacks Transparency
Tanzanian Government’s Critics say COVID-19 Handling Lacks Transparency
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 20:39
Hospital Attack, Funeral Blast Kill at Least 38 in Afghanistan
Hospital Attack, Funeral Blast Kill at Least 38 in Afghanistan
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 18:40
Young Influencers Soothe COVID-19 Fears
Young Influencers Soothe COVID-19 Fears
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 17:03
Rome Builds Bike Lanes to Keep Cyclists Away from Mass Transit
COVID Italy Virus Bike Lanes FOR WEB.mp4
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 14:35
How Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Economy?
COVID-19 Economic Toll