Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements

US President Donald Trump gave the third State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday, just hours ahead of the close of his impeachment trial when the Republican-majority US Senate is expected to acquit him of charges he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate him. In the annual speech informing the US Congress on upcoming policy priorities, Trump primarily focused on domestic achievements aimed at appealing to voters in the presidential election. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.