Trump's Trade Fight with China Earns Limited Bipartisan Support

June 13, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump's push to confront China's trade practices has garnered bipartisan congressional support unlike any other major initiative his administration has tackled. VOA Senate correspondent Michael Bowman reports, while lawmakers of both political parties praise Trump for initiating a "get tough" approach to Beijing, the specifics of his China policy have sparked doubts and some resistance on Capitol Hill.
 

