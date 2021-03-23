VOA News on China

Turkey-China Economic Ties Deepen Amid Uyghur Outcry

March 23, 2021 04:16 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 19 MB
720p | 40 MB
1080p | 78 MB
Original | 596 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Turkey is deepening its economic ties with China, despite a growing international outcry over Beijing's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Analysts say the subject of the Uyghurs is not likely to come up in conversations later this week when China’s foreign minister visits Turkey.  Dorian Jones reports for VOA from Istanbul. 

Produced by: Bronwyn Benito 
 

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
Latest Episodes
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 01:30 PM
Global TB Fight Set Back 12 Years by COVID Pandemic, Doctors Warn
Global TB Fight Set Back 12 Years by COVID Pandemic, Doctors Warn
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 23, 2021
A54 March 23
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:43 AM
Silicon Valley Firm Creates Tech for Getting Back to Work
Silicon Valley Firm Creates Tech for Getting Back to Work
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 08:50 AM
Nigeria Sustains Tuberculosis Progress Despite Global Pandemic Setbacks
Nigeria Sustains Tuberculosis Progress Despite Global Pandemic Setbacks