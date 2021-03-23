Turkey-China Economic Ties Deepen Amid Uyghur Outcry
Turkey is deepening its economic ties with China, despite a growing international outcry over Beijing's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Analysts say the subject of the Uyghurs is not likely to come up in conversations later this week when China’s foreign minister visits Turkey. Dorian Jones reports for VOA from Istanbul.
