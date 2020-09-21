Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece
September 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Turkey is embarking on a major naval construction program to restore the regional maritime influence it lost after the Ottoman empire's collapse. But the policy is already generating regional tensions - in particular - with its neighbor, Greece. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Camera: Berke Bas Producer: Jon Spier