Europe

Turkey's Plan to Regain Ottoman Empire Maritime Influence Irks Greece

September 21, 2020 03:25 PM
Turkey is embarking on a major naval construction program to restore the regional maritime influence it lost after the Ottoman empire's collapse. But the policy is already generating regional tensions - in particular - with its neighbor, Greece. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Camera: Berke Bas    Producer: Jon Spier

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
