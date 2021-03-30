Turkey’s Reliance on Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Seen as Gamble
March 30, 2021 03:06 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Turkey’s announcement of new restrictions in the face of surging COVID-19 infections is putting the spotlight on Ankara’s decision to rely almost solely on Chinese vaccines. With those deliveries repeatedly delayed, there is growing suspicion Beijing could be using the vaccines as leverage — as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Producer: Jon Spier