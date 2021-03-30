COVID-19 Pandemic

Turkey’s Reliance on Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Seen as Gamble

March 30, 2021 03:06 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 20 MB
720p | 41 MB
1080p | 81 MB
Original | 228 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Turkey’s announcement of new restrictions in the face of surging COVID-19 infections is putting the spotlight on Ankara’s decision to rely almost solely on Chinese vaccines. With those deliveries repeatedly delayed, there is growing suspicion Beijing could be using the vaccines as leverage — as Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Producer: Jon Spier

Dorian Jones
By
Dorian Jones
Latest Episodes
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 12:39 PM
COVID Pandemic Has Big Effect in Small Nation of eSwatini
Covid Pandemic Has Big Effect in Small Nation of eSwatini
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 12:30 PM
Shaka: Extra Time
Shaka Extra Time
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 30, 2021
a54 MARCH 30
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 12:17 PM
Youth Choir Promotes COVID-19 Vaccines With Infectiously Joyful Music
Youth Choir Promotes COVID-19 Vaccines With Infectiously Joyful Music
Tue, 03/30/2021 - 12:07 PM
As Lebanon Spirals, Syrian Child Refugees Struggle to Survive
As Lebanon Spirals, Syrian Child Refugees Struggle to Survive