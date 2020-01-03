Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Troops to Libya

Turkey's parliament has approved a bill that allows troop deployment in Libya to support the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.Turkish lawmakers passed the bill on Thursday with a 315-184 vote.Most opposition parties voted against the bill.The Libyan government, headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for support as it fends off an offensive by General Khalifa Haftar's forces to the east of the country, which are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. As VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.