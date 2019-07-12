Twitter, Facebook, Google Not Invited to Trump's Social Media Summit
July 12, 2019 05:23 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a Social Media Summit Thursday, inviting conservative media, pundits, think tanks and social media influencers. Trump claims that conservative views are being censored online, by platforms including Twitter, Google and Facebook — tech-giants who were not invited to the summit. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.