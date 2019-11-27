Two Better Than One: Upcoming Mobile Devices Have Dual Screens
Mobile device makers are constantly reinventing their products to keep consumers coming back, and paying, for more. The race to outdo each other has resulted in new form factors like foldable and dual screens. Not to be left out, Microsoft recently unveiled its take on the trend. VOA's Tina Trinh examines whether the new look prizes form over function?