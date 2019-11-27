Log On

Two Better Than One: Upcoming Mobile Devices Have Dual Screens

November 27, 2019 01:04 PM
Mobile device makers are constantly reinventing their products to keep consumers coming back, and paying, for more. The race to outdo each other has resulted in new form factors like foldable and dual screens. Not to be left out, Microsoft recently unveiled its take on the trend. VOA's Tina Trinh examines whether the new look prizes form over function?
 

 

Tina Trinh
Tina Trinh
