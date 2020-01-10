Arts & Culture

Two Documentaries Chronicle Horrors in Syria Through Women's Eyes

January 10, 2020 02:39 AM
Two award-winning documentaries capture death and destruction in the war-torn Syrian cities of Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta through the eyes of women. Waad al-Kateab's film "For Sama," and Feras Fayyad's film "The Cave," document civilians' struggle to survive in devastated cities where doctors in makeshift hospitals tend to throngs of injured and dying people. VOA's Penelope Poulou interviewed both filmmakers and has more.

Penelope Poulou
