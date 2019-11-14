Impeachment Inquiry

Two US Diplomats: Trump Wanted Ukraine Probes to Help Him Politically

November 14, 2019 02:42 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump became the third president in modern U.S. history to face open impeachment hearings Wednesday. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives called two key State Department witnesses to begin making the case that Trump abused the power of his office by allegedly pressing Ukraine for information that would help him in the 2020 election.  VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on the first day of hearings and Republican response from Capitol Hill.
 

Katherine Gypson
