Two Years After Brutal Crackdown, Myanmar's Rohingyas See Bleak Future Ahead

Some 700,000 ethnic Rohingyas have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh following a brutal military crackdown that began in August 2017 in northwest Rakhine state. But for the more than 120,000 Rohingya who remained in Myanmar, life is grim and many fear for their future. Myanmar's government says wants to close the camps for these internally displaced Rohingya but they will not be allowed to return to the homes they had fled. From reporting done in Myanmar's Rakhine state, VOA has this report narrated by Katherine Gypson.