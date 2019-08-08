Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations
Uganda's Para-Badminton team is preparing for the World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, later this month. The team has the second-highest ranked player in Africa and aims to compete at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, when Para-Badminton will make its debut. But as Halima Athumani reports from Kampala, limited resources makes their participation uncertain.