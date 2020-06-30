Ugandan Creates COVID Shield for Motorcycles
June 30, 2020 10:53 AM
As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, a Ugandan innovator has come up with a plastic shield for motorcycles to protect both driver and passenger. The shield is seen as not just reducing body contact, which could spread the virus, but also added security for motorcycle taxi drivers. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.
VIDEOGRAPHER: Francis Mukasa
PRODUCER: Jon Spier