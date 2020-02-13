Africa

Ugandan Official, Traditionalists Clash Over Female Genital Stretching

February 13, 2020 04:46 PM
Uganda’s minister for gender and culture is facing a backlash after equating the cultural practice of labia stretching with female circumcision, known as female genital mutilation because of the damage caused.  The traditional stretching of the female genitals by Bantu-speaking tribes in Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia is believed to have benefits, including greater sexual pleasure. But the pre-marriage practice is criticized for being forced on young girls, as Halima Athumani reports from Kampala. (Warning: This story includes content of a sexual nature and descriptions that some may find disturbing.)

Halima Athumani
