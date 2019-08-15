Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control
August 15, 2019 02:30 AM
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control video player.
Uganda's Communication Commission announced, Aug. 8, 2019, that all commercial online publishers must register with the government. The commission says the publishers have to be watched to ensure they are posting appropriate content. Ugandan social media influencers and news organizations see the requirement as a step toward limiting freedom of speech and the press. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.