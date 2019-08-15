Africa

Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control

August 15, 2019 02:30 AM
Ugandan Online Publishers Criticize Registration as Political Control video player.
Embed

Uganda's Communication Commission announced, Aug. 8, 2019, that all commercial online publishers must register with the government. The commission says the publishers have to be watched to ensure they are posting appropriate content.  Ugandan social media influencers and news organizations see the requirement as a step toward limiting freedom of speech and the press. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.

Latest Episodes
August 15, 2019
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
Few Employers Held Accountable in U.S. Immigration Raids
August 15, 2019
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
Worth of a Girl: VOA Looks at Devastating Effects of Child Marriage
August 15, 2019
Israeli Volunteers Bring Palestinians for Their First Beach Experience
Israeli Volunteers Bring Palestinians for Their First Beach Experience
August 15, 2019
American Football Team Holds Unique Place in the NFL
American Football Team Holds Unique Place in the NFL
August 14, 2019
Presidential Memorabilia at Its Best
Jim Warlick, Owner of the White House Gift Store