Ugandan Women Empowered with Boxing

October 21, 2019 04:32 AM
In African slums, boxing clubs are seen as a good way to keep young men off the streets, let them take out their frustrations through sport rather than crime, and provide a way out of poverty. In Uganda, though, one woman has stepped into the ring to not only win medals on the continent, but also empower young women to stay off the streets and defend themselves.  Halima Athumani reports from Kampala. 

Halima Athumani
Mon, 10/21/2019 - 04:40
