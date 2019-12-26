Uganda’s Bobi Wine Vows to Rock Halls of Power

As Uganda's presidential nominations draw closer, opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as the musician Bobi Wine, has vowed to rock the halls of power with a run for the top job. Wine describes President Yoweri Museveni’s 33 years in power as a dictatorship. Museveni, meanwhile, has described Wine as an enemy of prosperity, and in November called for more riot police to deal with his opponent. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.