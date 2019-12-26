Africa

Uganda’s Bobi Wine Vows to Rock Halls of Power

December 26, 2019 01:39 PM
As Uganda's presidential nominations draw closer, opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as the musician Bobi Wine, has vowed to rock the halls of power with a run for the top job. Wine describes President Yoweri Museveni’s 33 years in power as a dictatorship. Museveni, meanwhile, has described Wine as an enemy of prosperity, and in November called for more riot police to deal with his opponent. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.

