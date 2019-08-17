In Uganda’s Capital, Huawei Adds Cameras Capable of Facial Recognition
August 17, 2019 01:03 AM
In Uganda’s Capital, Huawei Adds Cameras Capable of Facial Recognition video player.
Lawmakers in the United States have long been wary of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. They say the corporation is unlike most tech companies because it effectively acts as a spying tool for Beijing. Recently, Huawei installed security cameras around Uganda's capital, Kampala. VOA's Arash Arabasadi has more in this report narrated by Jeff Custer.