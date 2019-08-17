In Uganda’s Capital, Huawei Adds Cameras Capable of Facial Recognition

Silicon Valley & Technology

Lawmakers in the United States have long been wary of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. They say the corporation is unlike most tech companies because it effectively acts as a spying tool for Beijing. Recently, Huawei installed security cameras around Uganda's capital, Kampala.  VOA's Arash Arabasadi has more in this report narrated by Jeff Custer.
 

