Uganda's Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Leadership Needs to Change
January 11, 2021 01:46 PM
There are eleven candidates running for president in Uganda's election this month but just one of them - Nancy Kalembe - is a woman. Kalembe says Uganda needs a change of leadership after 34 years of President Yoweri Museveni and she believes she's the right woman for the job. Halima Athumani reports from Mayuge.
Camera: Francis Mukasa