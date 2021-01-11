Africa

Uganda's Only Female Presidential Candidate Says Leadership Needs to Change

January 11, 2021 01:46 PM
360p | 9 MB
480p | 12 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 47 MB
1080p | 77 MB
Original | 90 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

There are eleven candidates running for president in Uganda's election this month but just one of them - Nancy Kalembe - is a woman. Kalembe says Uganda needs a change of leadership after 34 years of President Yoweri Museveni and she believes she's the right woman for the job. Halima Athumani reports from Mayuge.

Camera: Francis Mukasa

Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani
Halima Athumani reports for VOA from Kampala, Uganda.
Latest Episodes
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 12:49 PM
Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty 
Amid Pandemic, US Farmers Endure Another Year of Uncertainty
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - January 11, 2021
A54 January 11
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 10:46 AM
VOA Connect Episode 156,  Healing and Giving  (clean)
VOA Connect Episode 156, Healing and Giving (no captions)
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 08:59 AM
California Funeral Homes Turn Away Bereaved Families
California Funeral Homes Turn Away Bereaved Families
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 11:29 PM
US Lawmakers Discuss Next Moves as Nation Grapples to Understand Violence at Capitol Building
Washington Week Ahead