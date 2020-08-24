Uighur Activists Fear Ankara is Bowing to Beijing Pressure
August 24, 2020 05:45 PM
Many of China's Uighur minority have sought sanctuary in Turkey following China’s crackdown on the largely Muslim Turkic-speaking minority. Observers describe conditions of those detained by the Chinese government as akin to concentration camps. With Beijing stepping up pressure on Ankara, some Uighur refugees fear for their future in Turkey. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Produced by: Rod James