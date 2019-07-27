Uighur Weighs in on Whether Washington Should Blacklist Chinese Surveillance Firm

China's government uses advanced technology to monitor and censor daily life of people in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous region, according to Jewher Ilham, daughter of prominent jailed Uighur scholar and economist, Ilham Tohti. Her observation comes amid reports that the U.S. government is considering sanctions against Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision for its role in China's treatment of its Uighur minority in the internment camps. State Department correspondent Nike Ching has more.

