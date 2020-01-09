VOA News on Iran

Ukraine, Canada Demand Thorough Investigation of Boeing Crash in Iran

January 09, 2020 12:08 AM
Ukrainian officials have suspended flights to and from Iran until it is determined what caused its Boeing 737-800 passenger jet to crash shortly after taking off from Tehran's international airport early Wednesday.  All 176 people on board were killed. Iranian authorities say they have located the black boxes from the aircraft, which contain the flight data and could help determine the cause of the crash.  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
 

