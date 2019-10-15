Europe

Ukraine Fears Collateral Damage From Trump Impeachment Probe

October 15, 2019
Ukraine is at the center of the impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump – as Democratic opponents claim he pressured Kyiv to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden. The web of allegations and counter-claims are rooted in Ukraine’s efforts to clamp down on corruption. As Henry Ridgwell reports from Kyiv, the country fears becoming the victim of the fierce political battles in Washington.

