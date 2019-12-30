Europe

Ukraine, Russia-Backed Rebels Swap Prisoners

December 30, 2019 04:32 AM
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in the country's east have completed an exchange of about 200 prisoners. Ukrainian officials say Ukraine received 76 captives while the separatists say they took 124 of theirs. The swap carried out on Sunday was brokered earlier this month at a summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Paris.  VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports. 

Zlatica Hoke
