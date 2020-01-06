USA

Ukrainian Cuisine Delights in the Heart of North Dakota

January 06, 2020 05:42 AM
Ukrainian Cuisine Delights in the Heart of North Dakota video player.
Eastern European delicacies like borscht and pierogi have earned their place on American menus, especially in large and culturally-diverse cities. But it's taken some time for these kinds of dishes to find their way to rural places like North Dakota. But that's changing thanks to the great grandson of some Ukrainian immigrants. Iryna Matviichuk traveled to North Dakota for this story narrated by Anna Rice.

Iryna Matviichuk
