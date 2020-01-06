Ukrainian Cuisine Delights in the Heart of North Dakota
Eastern European delicacies like borscht and pierogi have earned their place on American menus, especially in large and culturally-diverse cities. But it's taken some time for these kinds of dishes to find their way to rural places like North Dakota. But that's changing thanks to the great grandson of some Ukrainian immigrants. Iryna Matviichuk traveled to North Dakota for this story narrated by Anna Rice.