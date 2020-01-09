VOA News on Iran

Ukrainian Plane Believed to Be Downed Accidentally by Iran

January 09, 2020 09:16 PM
Embed

U.S. and Canadian officials say there is evidence suggesting that an Iranian missile downed the Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran on Wednesday. Media reports are rife with speculation about the cause of the crash, with a mechanical error all but ruled out. Iranian authorities are in possession of data recorders from the plane that can help determine the cause of the crash that killed more than 80 Iranian citizens. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

Default Author Profile
By
Zlatica Hoke
Latest Episodes
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 21:23
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Tells VOA He Is Not Giving Up
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Tells VOA He Is Not Giving Up
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 20:53
Trump Administration Sending Mixed Messages During Iran Crisis
US Iran Mixed Signals
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 17:33
At CES, Tech Startups Hail from Around the World
At CES, Tech Startups Hail from Around the World
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:54
Australians Save Sanctuary Animals from Raging Bushfires
Australians Save Sanctuary Animals from Raging Bushfires
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:35
Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions
Germany’s Merkel Heads To Moscow Amid Heightened Global Tensions