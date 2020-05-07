UN Appeals for $6.7 Billion to Help World’s Poorest Survive COVID-19
May 07, 2020 11:52 PM
The United Nations is boosting its global appeal, asking for close to $7 billion to avoid a devastating fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N.’s emergency relief chief tells VOA the updated plan to fight the coronavirus would target nine more countries: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.