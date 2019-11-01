Middle East

UN Chief Hails 'Landmark' Syria Constitutional Committee Meeting

November 1, 2019 02:52 AM
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed a "landmark" meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. In his address in Istanbul Thursday, the U.N. chief expressed hope for a political solution that will end the Syrian war. The U.N. says at least 180,000 people have been displaced since the Turkish incursion into Syria last month adding to the 6.5 million already displaced. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports U.S. troops have returned to a border area east of Qamishli.
 

Zlatica Hoke
