UN: COVID Pandemic May Trigger Global Famine of ‘Biblical Proportions’
April 24, 2020 04:23 PM
The United Nations’ food chief is warning that while the world fights the coronavirus pandemic, it is also on the brink of a hunger pandemic. The executive director of the World Food Program met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss ways to avert the worst humanitarian crisis since the World War Two. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.