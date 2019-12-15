UN Forum to Seek Solutions for World's Displaced

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, is holding a first-ever forum in an effort to drum up international support for tens of millions of people displaced by war, poverty, repression and other woes. The Global Refugee Forum, taking place December 16-18 in Geneva, will seek to gather leaders from governments, business and civil society to work together to find solutions for the unprecedented number of people -- more than 70 million, according to the U.N. -- displaced in their home countries or abroad. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.