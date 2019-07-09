UN Human Rights Chief 'Utterly Appalled' by Conditions at US Migrant Detention Centers
July 9, 2019 04:12 AM
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has condemned the conditions of detention in which refugees and migrants are being held on the southern border of the United States - calling them through a spokesperson "utterly appalling" and "inhumane." However, the Trump administration maintains it has improved conditions by increasing the presence of medical providers in the detention centers. Arash Arabasadi has more.