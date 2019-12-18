Africa

UN Making Progress on South Sudan’s Landmines Threat

December 18, 2019 12:16 PM
In South Sudan, since 2004, the United Nations has destroyed over a million explosive devices, including landmines and cluster munitions, scattered across the country from decades of conflict.  The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) says the unexploded ordnance poses a threat to farmers and villagers, but they expect to clear the remaining explosives within six years.  Sheila Ponnie reports from Magwa County, South Sudan.

Sheila Ponnie
Sheila Ponnie
