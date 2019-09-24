UN Meets as Climate Change Action is Supported, Questioned
September 24, 2019 05:38 AM
World leaders who are gathering in New York for the United Nations General Assembly this week first met for a Climate Action Summit aimed at discussing ways to reduce carbon emissions. Saqib Ul Islam reports from the meeting where President Donald Trump briefly joined leaders from some 60 countries, despite his skepticism of climate science.