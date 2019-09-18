Africa

UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation

September 18, 2019 06:28 AM
UN Special Rapporteur Clément Voule is in Zimbabwe for a 10-day visit to assess how the country's human rights situation, specifically the rights to "freedom of peaceful assembly and association."  As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare for VOA, Voule's visit takes place at a time when rights groups are worried by a spate of abductions of activists, including most recently the head of a doctor's association. 

