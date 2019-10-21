Silicon Valley & Technology

Underwater Robots Swim Discover Remains of WWII Japanese Warship

October 21, 2019
Victory there was a key turning point in World War II. Historians call it an essential win for dominance in the Pacific. Now, nearly eight decades later, researchers and underwater robots discover the remains of a Japanese aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of Midway. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi takes us deep underwater on a journey back in time.

