For Undocumented Afghan Migrants in Turkey, Life is Hard but Better

Turkey has often been described as the gateway between Asia and Europe and because of its location, millions of refugees have arrived in the country as a way station in their effort to migrate to Europe. VOA’s Hilmi Hacaloglu and Umut Colak filed this report on how Afghan refugees are struggling to survive in Istanbul. Bezhan Hamdard narrated their report.

Camera: Umut Colak Producers: Hilmi Hacaloglu and Umut Colak