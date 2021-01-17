Europe

For Undocumented Afghan Migrants in Turkey, Life is Hard but Better

January 17, 2021 12:22 AM
Turkey has often been described as the gateway between Asia and Europe and because of its location, millions of refugees have arrived in the country as a way station in their effort to migrate to Europe. VOA’s Hilmi Hacaloglu and Umut Colak filed this report on how Afghan refugees are struggling to survive in Istanbul. Bezhan Hamdard narrated their report. 
Camera: Umut Colak         Producers: Hilmi Hacaloglu and Umut Colak

Hilmi Hacaloglu
Umut Colak
