USA

Unemployed Americans Face Hardship, Uncertainty During Pandemic

April 09, 2020 06:01 PM
The United States has taken a different approach than some European countries in providing relief to workers in industries that have been shutdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. While countries like Germany and France are reimbursing businesses to keep workers on the payroll, VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the U.S. has mostly opted to increase government assistance for millions of workers once they are laid off from their jobs or lose employment entirely. 

Brian Padden
By
Brian Padden
Senior Correspondent
